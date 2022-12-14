Christine and the Queens to read CBeebies bedtime story while sitting on a crescent moon

Christine and The Queens has been announced as one of the names set to read a bedtime story on CBeebies over the Christmas period.

The artist will be reading The Moon Keeper, a picture book that tells the story of a polar bear who begins working in the titular job. While other celebrities usually read the bedtime story from the CBeebies studio, Chris will instead be in London’s Royal Festival Hall, where he will read the story sitting on a suspended crescent moon [via BBC MediaCentre]. This is likely the same moon that was part of the set for his recent tour, his first as new alter ego Redcar.

Christine and The Queens’ bedtime story will be aired on New Years Day.

A host of other celebrities have also been announced for the popular children’s TV segment – Kate Winslet will be reading on December 19, while Tom Hardy returns to the programme on December 21 after first appearing on it last Christmas. Meanwhile, Richard E. Grant will appear on December 23, while Justin Fletcher (aka Mr Tumble) on Christmas Eve and Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure will read bedtime stories on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve respectively.

Harry Styles stopped by the BBC Studios in May to read In Every House on Every Street. Previously, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Dave Grohl and Robbie Williams have all read bedtime stories on the show.

Christine And The Queens released his new album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ last month, which he then took on tour. In a five-star review of his show in Paris, NME wrote: “Chris didn’t merely take his audience by the scruff of the neck tonight: he made his blood our blood, his yearning our yearning and his anguish our anguish as his search for transcendence flowed through us. If only we could always remain in the fantastic and surreal anti-logic of Redcar’s world.”