Christine And The Queens announces third album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’

Christine And The Queens has announced their third studio album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ and shared details of a new live show.

Following on from 2018’s acclaimed ‘Chris’, the upcoming record will see the French singer-songwriter (real name Héloïse Letissier) perform under an alias called Redcar. It’ll arrive on September 23 – pre-order/pre-save here.

Christine released the first single from the project, the entirely French-language ‘Je te vois enfin’, on June 24.

Per a press statement, the song ushered in “a new era” for the artist after they hinted in 2020 that they were hard at work on a “vast, hopeful and ambitious” new album. A full tracklist for ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ has not yet been revealed.

Christine And The Queens has, however, detailed a trio of live concerts “in the name of poetry” which will take place at the Cirque d’Hiver in Paris (September 22/23) and the Royal Festival Hall in London (September 30).

Tickets for the Paris shows go on general sale on July 21, while tickets for the London date will be available from July 25 – you’ll be able to purchase yours from here.

Tickets available on the 21st of July pic.twitter.com/hDJu8OrOWr — Redcar (@QueensChristine) July 6, 2022

‘Je te vois enfin’ marked the first solo music from Christine this year following their collaboration with Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek on ‘New Shapes’ in 2021. Chris previously worked with Charli on 2019’s ‘Gone’ from her third album ‘Charli’.

Christine And The Queens released a surprise two-track EP titled ‘Joseph’ in September last year, the first new material since her 2020 EP ‘La Vita Nuova’.

In a five-star review of their latest full-length effort, NME wrote: “On the evidence of ‘Chris’ – a deft and bogglingly-intelligent record, which somehow sounds blissfully effortless too – she’s earned her own place in the pop icon history books.”