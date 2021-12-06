Chromatics’ Adam Miller announces debut solo album ‘Gateway’

Former Chromatics guitarist Adam Miller has shared details of his debut solo album, set for release next year.

‘Gateway’, announced today, is the first full-length solo album from an alum of the Portland-based synth-pop band – who announced their split back in August. Miller had already shared a new solo single in November, entitled ‘Erosion’.

Though ‘Gateway’ is coming out in the wake of Chromatics’ split, it was written and had begun being recorded while the band was still together. Miller recorded and produced the record himself from his home, describing the songs as “a visceral process.”

“When I’m in a good workflow, I usually start my day off by just picking up a guitar, zoning out, and recording whatever is passing through the quantum field at the time,” said Miller in a press statement.

“I’m not even really paying attention to what I’m doing as I’m recording. I’m usually at my purest creatively at the very beginning of the day, and over the years I’ve recorded whatever happens in the moment and then organized that material into a library.”

Chromatics released seven albums between their 2001 formation and their 2021 split, with Miller and his bandmates sharing a statement that ending the band was a “difficult decision.”

“We are very excited for the future, and look forward to sharing our new projects with you soon,” they wrote at the time.

‘Gateway’ is set for release on February 11 via Inner Magic.