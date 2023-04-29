Chromeo team up with La Roux on funky new single ‘Replacements’

Chromeo have released their latest single ‘Replacements’ featuring La Roux –check it out below.

The Canadian duo – made up of David “Dave 1” Macklovitch and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel – performed the song live during their Coachella sets this year, bringing out the synthpop singer as a special guest. They also gave La Roux’s biggest hits ‘Bulletproof’ and ‘In For The Kill’ some Chromeo flare with electro-funk remixes of the songs.

The new single is the second taster of a new record following on from recent single ‘Words With You’.

“For our second single, we wanted to take a 90-degree turn,” said Macklovitch. “The groove stays, but whereas ‘Words With You’ feels loose and organic, here we let the keyboards and drum machines do the talking.”

He continued: “We’re an electro-funk band after all, and this record contains little nods to the 2000s indie dance sound that’s so dear to us (fuzzy bass = instant HypeMachine time warp).

“The idea was to combine sweaty dancefloor energy with sincere emotions. It’s the duality in our name: Chrome, the shimmery electronics, and Romeo, the heartfelt romantics.”

The duo rose to prominence with their 2007 second album ‘Fancy Footwork’, pioneering the ’80s electro-funk revival. Their 2014 fourth album, ‘White Women’ peaked at Number One on the US Dance chart, and the duo’s most recent album is 2018’s ‘Head Over Heels‘.

Earlier this year, Chromeo teamed up with singer and bassist Blu DeTiger on ‘Blutooth’ and ‘Enough 4 U’. On working with the duo, DeTiger shared: “I have always admired their musicianship and taste, both musically and aesthetically. They’re the experts of cool.”

Last year saw La Roux return to the UK top 10 when UK drill rapper Tion Wayne sampled ‘In For The Kill’ in his single ‘IFTK’.

Back in 2021, La Roux made headlines when she requested that Lava La Rue change their name because it sounds “exactly the same” as hers.