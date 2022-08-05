ChronicalZ pays tribute to his mom on latest track ‘4mama’

Malaysian rapper ChronicalZ has released a brand new track called ‘4mama’.

The single, which arrived today (August 5) on all major streaming platforms via Black Hat Cat Records, pays tribute to the artist’s mom. Expressing his gratitude and love, he opens up about putting all the hard work for his mom to live a better life. “Do it for my mama / Gotta do it, do it,” he repeats in the hook.

He enlisted the help of producers Kaiote, DC Willie and Klash for the music project, while Jeson Huang mixed and mastered the piece.

Advertisement

Listen to the single here:

‘4mama’ is the rapper’s second single of the year, following his earlier release ‘Now Cemane?” featuring DC Willie. He revealed in a post on Instagram that the fresh drop will be part of his upcoming record. “2nd single from the album,” he wrote in the caption.

In 2021, he released two solo tracks – ‘TAK SLATT.’ and ‘Susah Reply’ – as well as the collaborative single with Gard titled ‘ADAJE, CUMA’. In the same year, he appeared in the “all star remix” of indie duo Herbal Candy’s single, ‘Big Boi’, along with fellow Malaysian artists Shelhiel, F.Rider, Nakalness of FORCEPARKBOIS, and Ninjaboi.