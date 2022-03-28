Chronicalz teams up with Ipoh rapper DC Willie for new single ‘Now Cemane?’

Malaysian rapper Chronicalz has released his first single of 2022, a bass-driven trap track titled ‘Now Cemane?’ (‘What Now?’) featuring DC Willie.

In the video, which arrived March 25, Chronicalz and and DC Willie turn the streets and alleys of Kuala Lumpur into their own private dance venues. Willie, who hails from the town of Ipoh, also produced the track, which features a cheeky reference to former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in the lyrics “Workflow cam Najib bro, wat lek je, wat lek / Broke boi dah asyuk even lek, gwa lek” – “Workflow like Najib bro, just relax, just relax / Broke boi gets a cheque even he’s relaxed, I’m relaxed”.

Watch the music video for ‘Now Cemane?” featuring DC Willie below.

Chronicalz last released the single ‘Susah Reply’ in December last year following the singles ‘Ade Je, Cuma’ and ‘Tak Slatt’ earlier in 2021. Earlier this year in January, he joined fellow Malaysian artists Shelhiel, F.Rider, Nakalness of FORCEPARKBOIS, and Ninjaboi for an “all star remix” of indie duo Herbal Candy’s single, ‘Big Boi’.

The Desa Pandan, Kuala Lumpur-based ChronicalZ started rapping at the age of 15, and got his start when he joined local rap collective CDN Squad in 2016.

In 2018, his breakout track ‘Bata Got Hype’ put him on the radar of Malaysia’s hip-hop fans, but it was his 2020 release ‘Ye Okkkk’ that shot him to prominence. The track has 1.4million views on YouTube to date.

ChronicalZ is currently signed to Warner Music Malaysia’s Black Hat Cat Records, which also features content creator-turned-artist Luqman Podolski and hip-hop duo Tujuloca on its roster of artists.

Chronicalz recently performed at the Futureland ’22 concert with FORCEPARKBOIS, Podolski and Zynakal among others. FORCEPARKBOIS also premiered the music video for their latest single ‘TOPBOI’ at the event, which was described as a “celebratory post-MCO” showcase by organising labels Warner Music Malaysia and Black Hat Cat Records.