Meet the contestants of ‘Chuang Asia Thailand’

The upcoming first season of Chuang Asia, which will be held in Thailand, has announced its contestants.
Chuang Asia is a spin-off of Tencent Video’s popular idol survival series Chuang (also known as Produce Camp). The first season of the spin-off, set to premiere in February 2024 on WeTV, aims to produce a new girl group featuring members from all over Asia.
Here are some of the notable contestants of Chuang Asia Thailand:
Members of K-pop girl group CSR
Chuang Asia Thailand will feature four members of K-pop girl group CSR: Yeham, Seoyeon, Duna and Geumhee.
The quartet made their debut as part of the seven-member CSR in July 2022. The girl group have so far released two mini-albums and one single album, and are known for the songs ‘Pop? Pop!’ and ‘Shining Bright’.
Former Girls Planet 999, Produce 48 participants
Chuang Asia Thailand will also feature three former Girls Planet 999 contestants, all three of whom are from Japan. They are Rinka Aratake, Rei Kamikura and Ruan Ikema.
Rinka Aratake and Rei Kamikura were both eliminated in the fifth episode of Girls Planet 999. Meanwhile, Ruan Ikema was eliminated during the 11th episode of the series.
The upcoming survival series will also feature Chinese singer Wang Ke, who had appeared in the 2018 Korean reality show Produce 48. She was eliminated in the series’ eighth episode in 56th place.
Other notable contestants
Singaporean singer-songwriter Shye, who won the Best New Act from Asia at the NME Awards 2022, will also be participating in the upcoming WeTV series.
Last year, she appeared on the Chinese reality show Youth Pi Plan, where she reached the finals. The series was eventually won by Yanan from K-pop boyband PENTAGON.
Chuang Asia Thailand will also feature one contestant from the original Chinese version of the show: Xueyao from Chuang 2020. The singer, who made her solo debut in 2021 with the single ‘FU’, had finished her original run in 30th place.
Meanwhile, singer-actress Xuanning will also participate in the upcoming survival programme. She’s best known as a contestant on the first season of Chinese reality show Born to Dance, as well as for supporting roles in the C-dramas Lady’s Character and Eternal Love of Dream.
Anika of J-pop girl group FAKY will also appear on Chuang Asia Thailand. The singer had joined FAKY in 2015, and stayed with the group until 2023, when it was announced that the J-pop act would be suspending their activities indefinitely.
