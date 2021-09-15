Chuck D responds to Flavor Flav’s claims that he is blocking a Public Enemy reunion tour

Public Enemy‘s Chuck D has responded to claims made by bandmate Flavor Flav that he is blocking a reunion tour.

The reported feud has transpired after Flavor Flav – real name William Drayton Jr. – spoke to TMZ overnight (September 14). In his comment, Flav laid claims that Chuck D – otherwise known as Carlton Ridenhour – is blocking a reunion of Public Enemy with his refusal to sign a partnership agreement.

As reported by Stereogum, a statement made by Ridenhour through his publicist refuted Drayton’s claims. “This is tired and stupid,” Ridenhour said. “Flav sues the folks he works with, so in 2017 he decided it was my turn. He lost when the judge dismissed the suit with prejudice in 2020, which means it’s permanent. Over. He can’t file again. He lost.

Advertisement

“Even after all of this, even after all the years of Flav giving the situation minimum while always asking for the maximum, I still work with him. But it’s time to change. Everybody in the situation can’t be burdened with picking up his slack.

“The key word in “Brothers Gonna Work It Out” is the word “work.” We’re always gonna be brothers regardless, but Flav’s gotta do the work and there ain’t no getting down without the work. Simple as that.”

An alleged hoax feud developed last year ahead of the release of the group’s 15th studio album, ‘What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?’.

Drayton had apparently presented US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders with a cease and desist letter ahead of a rally in Los Angeles, which was set to feature a performance from Ridenhour.

Drayton was then supposedly dismissed from the group after they clashed over the former’s criticism’s of the then-presidential hopeful Sanders.

Advertisement

Public Enemy later claimed the apparent uproar amongst its members was a publicity stunt, saying: “We takin’ April Fools.”

Ridenhour said: “OK. We knew what was gonna come. I’m not sayin’ it’s a hoax, I’m sayin’ that the original intention is to get your attention and not play attention, but get you to pay attention.”