Chung Ha addresses future of shelved album ’Bare & Rare Pt.2’ upon split from longtime agency

K-pop soloist Chung Ha has written a heartfelt letter to fans addressing her recent departure from longtime agency MNH Entertainment and the future of her forthcoming album ‘Bare & Rare Pt. 2’.

In March, K-pop agency MNH Entertainment announced that the soloist and former I.O.I member would be leaving the company following the expiration of her contract on April 29, ending their seven-year partnership. At the time, the agency also shared that it would not be releasing Chung Ha’s album ’Bare & Rare Pt.2’ due to “internal circumstances.”

Upon the expiration of Chung Ha’s contract this past weekend, the singer took to her fancafe website to upload a heartfelt letter to fans addressing her departure from MNH and the shelved album. ’Bare & Rare Pt.2’ was intended to be the second half of her July 2022 studio album ‘Bare & Rare Pt.1’.

Advertisement

“After sharing the news that I wouldn’t be able to keep my promise regarding the release of ‘Bare & Rare Pt. 2,’ I didn’t know how to speak up to you all or from where I should begin conveying my apologetic heart, so after thinking lots, I am bringing it up like this now,” she wrote, per Soompi.

“I’m really, so, so sorry for not being able to keep my promise to those who were waiting for the Pt. 2 album and for letting you know so late,” continued the singer, who promised to release the record as soon as the opportunity arises.

Chung Ha added that it had been a “hard decision” to leave the agency, but that she wanted “to grow and learn a variety of things in a slightly new and unfamiliar environment”.

Later, the singer informed fans that she may not be able to communicate with them through her social media accounts like her fancafe and YouTube channel at present as she hadn’t been “personally in charge” of those accounts.

“It’d be great if I could continue communicating with these existing channels in the future too,” Chung Ha said. “Although this is not confirmed, depending on the situation later on, I may greet you in a new place with a new channel.” The singer ended her letter with an apology to fans, and promised to return with updates as soon as possible.

Chung Ha first came into the spotlight in 2016 after appearing in Produce 101 as an MNH Entertainment trainee, later debuting in the project girl group I.O.I. Following the group’s disbandment in 2017, Chung Ha dropped her first solo material, and has released hits like ‘Rollercoaster’, ‘Bicycle’ and ‘Killing Me’.