Chung Ha shines in stunning new ‘Sparkling’ music video

K-pop soloist Chung Ha returned yesterday (July 11) with the first part of her second studio album ‘Bare & Rare’ and its lead single ‘Sparkling’.

In the whimsical new video, the singer gazes longingly at a fishbowl, before she is transported into an underwater paradise. Decked out in glittery, mermaid-inspired outfits, Chung Ha and her backup dancers perform the song’s choreography against the backdrop of an extravagant underwater pavilion.

“Make me sting, oh / Baby, you’re all mine, mine, I, I, I / Open it slowly, oh / Baby, you’re all mine, mine, I, I, I,” she sings on the vibrant new retro-pop number.

In addition to ‘Sparkling’, the eight-track ‘Bare & Rare, Pt. 1’ features a collaboration with fellow 88rising singer-songwriter BIBI titled ‘Crazy Like You’. Chung Ha contributed to the lyrics for every track on the project and is also credited as the sole lyricist on ‘California Dreams’, a song she performed at the Seoul Waterbomb Festival 2022 last month.

The tracklist to Chung Ha’s sophomore studio effort also includes several notable names in K-pop, such as former Big Hit Music producer and singer ADORA (known for her work with BTS, Tomorrow X Together and GFRIEND) and Australian producer Tushar Apte on the songs ‘Good Night My Princess’ and ‘Louder’, respectively.

Part one of ‘Bare & Rare’ comes over a year after Chung Ha’s debut studio record ‘Querencia’, which was released last February. It’s not yet known when the second half of the album will be released.

Last November, Chung Ha dropped a special digital single titled ‘Killing Me’. In a four-star review of the track, NME’s Angela Patricia Suacillo wrote: “Chung Ha excels at taking what’s familiar to us and using it as metaphors for her own heartbreak.”