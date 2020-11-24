Chung Ha, Stephanie Poetri to perform at Double Happiness Winter Wonder Festival

Chung Ha, Stephanie Poetri and Yuna are among a slew of acts announced for the free online fest Double Happiness Winter Wonder Festival.

Taking place on a new concert platform Eastern Standard Time, the festival will feature both Asian and American acts. On the lineup are K-pop group ATEEZ; Filipino singers Kiana V, Leila Alcasid and Jason Dhakal; Indonesian artists Pamungkas and Ardhito Pramono; Japanese rock band CHAI; South Korean “alternative K-pop” act Balming Tiger and more.

Rappers Dumbfoundead, Guapdad 4000 and Audrey Nuna, and the duo NxWorries – aka Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge – will also perform.

Below, see the full lineup for the festival, which will stream for free at the official Eastern Standard Time website on December 2 at 7pm EST.

Many artists on the lineup (including Poetri, August 08 and Kiana V) are signed to or affiliated with 88rising, which is part of the launch of Eastern Standard Time. 88rising artists Joji and NIKI staged their own livestream events earlier this year to celebrate the release of their albums ‘Nectar’ and ‘Moonchild’, respectively.

In 2018, the Asian hip hop label launched the Double Happiness Tour, which featured numerous artists on its roster, including Rich Brian, Keithe Ape, Joji and Higher Brothers.

Stephanie Poetri has announced that she will celebrate the release of her new single ‘Selfish’ at the festival.

❄ Excited to perform at DOUBLE HAPPINESS Winter Festival with amazing artists from around the world! TUNE IN on Dec 2nd 7PM EST / Dec 3rd 7AM JKT going to be celebrating the release of my new single Selfish too ❤️⁰https://t.co/K33oy4Y6Tk 🌐 @ESTpresents pic.twitter.com/g34VJXEPTh — stephaniepoetri (@poetristephanie) November 24, 2020

Many other artists on the Double Happiness lineup have also released new music this year. Chung Ha recently teased her single ‘Dream Of You,’ which comes out this Friday, November 27. Yuna released her single ‘Invisible’ in September and recently teased a snippet of ‘Different Kind of Love’ on her Twitch stream. August 08 has also announced the December 11 release of his third EP ‘Emotional Cuh’.