Chung Ha teases upcoming album in November

K-pop soloist Chung Ha has revealed plans to make her return next month.

In a recent interview with ELLE Singapore, the former I.O.I member shared that she is set to release a new album towards the end of November.

The 25-year-old singer had revealed that her upcoming project will contain “a lot more” titillating elements compared to her February album, ‘Querencia’. Additional details on the forthcoming album’s exact release date and more have yet to be revealed, but are expected in the coming weeks.

The as-yet-unnamed project marks Chung Ha’s first domestic release since ‘Querencia’, which had dropped alongside its provocative lead single ‘Bicycle’. The song had also made it to NME’s list of best K-pop songs of 2021 so far, where it was described as a “banger of audacious magnitude”.

‘Querencia’ had marked the singer’s first studio album, as well as her first record after signing with Asian American label 88rising last November. In a five-star review of the 21-track record, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that it “reflects its creator as a curious, confident and passionate artist whose songs help make the world feel that little bit bigger again.”

In other 88rising news, founder Sean Miyashiro recently teased that the Asian-centric record label will feature more collaborations with South Korean musicians moving forward.

“You’ll see a lot more presence in terms of collaboration between 88rising and Korean artists, whether it be as simple as one song together or maybe very large-scale projects,” said Miyashiro.