Hear Chung Ha’s festive cover of Tori Kelly’s ‘25th’

K-pop singer Chung Ha has shared her rendition of Tori Kelly’s ‘25th’.

On December 22, the singer released a new clip on YouTube of herself performing the 2020 Tori Kelly track. The video features Chung Ha singing on a sofa in a cozy, warmly lit room as her dogs, Aran and Bambi rest on her lap.

“Don’t you know that Christmas would be incomplete / If you’re not here with me / Sugar plums ain’t half as sweet as you / Someone go tell Santa I don’t need no gifts / Got nothing on my list / Don’t you know my only wish / Is to hold you on the 25th,” she sings in the chorus.

The new holiday cover is the first music Chung Ha has dropped since signing with Jay Park’s label More Vision back in October. The singer had joined the company months after leaving her longtime agency MNH Entertainment in April.

Her last solo release before leaving the agency had been ‘Bare & Rare, Pt.1’ in July 2022, the first half of what was intended to be a two-part release. Upon announcing her departure, MNH shared that it would not be releasing the second half due to “internal circumstances”.

Chung Ha later penned a letter to fans, apologising for being unable to release the record. “I didn’t know how to speak up to you all or from where I should begin conveying my apologetic heart,” she said. She added that it had been a “hard decision” to leave the company, but one that she ultimately made for her own growth.

In October, Chung Ha revealed during a talk show appearance that she had considered leaving the music industry. “I thought of not doing my work, such as studying abroad or something,” she said, explaining that she sees being a singer as a job. “You can find another life.”