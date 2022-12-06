Chuu releases first post-LOONA single ‘Dear My Winter’ with K-R&B singer George

Ex-LOONA singer Chuu has teamed up with rising South Korean R&B singer George to release a Christmas song titled ‘Dear My Winter’.

On December 5 at 6PM KST, Chuu and George unveiled a cosy music video for their collaboration track ‘Dear My Winter’. The song was also released digitally at the same time. The new seasonal single is the latest in a series of ‘Song for You’ releases by South Korea’s Lotte Department Store, which Chuu currently advertises for.

The new visual features the pair singing to the song atop a cozy sofa inside an animated living room with a fireplace, Christmas tree and candles as snow falls outside the window behind them.

“Dear my winter, a warm winter day / It’s been a while since I met you again / This street full of shining lights / I want to walk with you,” they sing harmoniously on the relaxed, jazzy chorus.

‘Dear My Winter’ marks the latest solo music by Chuu this year, following her single ‘One and a Half’ in August, which was a remake of Korean pop group TWO TWO’s 1994 debut single of the same name. She also teamed up with soloist B.I back in June on the song ‘Lullaby’.

The seasonal track is also Chuu’s first music release since her removal from the K-pop girl group LOONA in November. News of the singer’s departure was first announced by Blockberry Creative, which claimed that the idol had been “expelled and withdrawn” from the group and agency because of her “violent language and misuse of power” towards its staff.

Blockberry Creative has not provided any evidence in support of its claims, and added in a later statement that “it is the rights of Chuu herself and the staff who was harmed to provide the truth or evidence of [the incident].”

Chuu later personally addressed her removal from LOONA for the first time on November 28 through an Instagram story. “As I have not received any contact regarding this series of situations or know anything about them, I’m currently grasping the situation. But what I’m sure of is that I haven’t done anything that would be shameful to my fans,” she wrote.

“In the future, as my position is decided, I will share another statement. Thank you so much for your concern and for trusting in me,” said Chuu.