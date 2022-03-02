CHVRCHES and Robert Smith perform ‘How Not To Drown’ and ‘Just Like Heaven’ at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

CHVRCHES and Robert Smith treated the BandLab NME Awards 2022 this evening (March 2) to a stunning performance of their collaboration ‘How Not To Drown’ and a joyous rendition of The Cure’s ‘Just Like Heaven’.

The Scottish trio and Smith’s performance on the O2 Academy Brixton stage midway through this year’s Awards marked the first time that they had all performed ‘How Not To Drown’ live together, which earlier in the night won the Best Song By A UK Artist prize.

The collaboration appeared on CHVRCHES’ 2021 album ‘Screen Violence’, as did the band’s set opener ‘Asking For A Friend’.

After performing ‘Asking For A Friend’, frontwoman Lauren Mayberry then introduced Smith on stage. Smith displayed a sticker of the Ukrainian flag on his guitar in a show of support to the nation as they then delivered a storming rendition of ‘How Not To Drown’.

“The NME were really nice to us and gave us a miniature gig during their ceremony,” Mayberry said of their performance, before introducing ‘Just Like Heaven’ by saying: “I’m sure you’ll know this one.” Mayberry and Smith then shared vocals on the Cure classic.

Also performing at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 are BERWYN, Rina Sawayama and Bring Me The Horizon. The show kicked off with performances by Sam Fender and then Griff and Sigrid, who shared a joint stage performing their song ‘Head On Fire’.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.