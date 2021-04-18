Chvrches announce premiere of new single ‘He Said She Said’

Chvrches have announced they will be premiering their new single ‘He Said She Said’ tomorrow evening (April 19).

The synth-pop trio – comprised of Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty and Iain Cook – are due to release their fourth studio album sometime this year, having written and recorded it over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Today (April 18), the band took to social media to announce their first new music since 2019’s ‘Here With Me’, their collaboration with Marshmello, and ‘Death Stranding’, taken from the soundtrack for video game Death Stranding: Timefall.

Titled ‘He Said She Said’, the new track will be premiered on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show tomorrow night at 6:10pm.

“The end is near,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Tune in to @anniemacmanus on @bbcradio1 tomorrow from 10:10am PT / 1:10pm ET / 6:10pm BST for the premiere of ‘He Said She Said’.”

Last week, the band teased new music with a series of cryptic posts. They began posting screenshots on Instagram displaying iPhone-style notifications, which included the message “It’s all in your head” above the options “Trust” and “Don’t Trust”.

Chvrches then shared a grainy video of frontwoman Mayberry applying makeup in a mirror. The singer, now sporting blonde hair, screams in split-second shots before smudging lipstick across her face.

The clip is soundtracked by distressed, filtered audio that sounds like it’s being played backwards. “Video Diary 001: I feel like I’m losing my mind,” the post’s caption read.

In December, Mayberry offered fans some hints at what to expect from Chvrches’ next record, which will follow 2018’s ‘Love Is Dead’.

She said the new album had “definitely got the Chvrches DNA” but that the songs featured on it couldn’t “slot into any of the first three records”.

Last September, the singer explained that the band would be following a “theme” on their next full-length. “For me, it’s been interesting to look at the records and see the progression of the storytelling, for lack of a less wanky word,” she said.

“I feel like it’s about the marriage between the stuff that’s purely personal, and the stuff that’s more imagery, and narrative [based]. We have a pretty specific theme in mind for the whole thing, so yeah, I feel like it’ll be a marriage of those things.”