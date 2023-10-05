Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry announces second solo single, ‘Shame’

Lauren Mayberry has announced her second solo single ‘Shame’ – check out the teaser video below.

The Chvrches frontwoman is due to release the song next Tuesday (October 10) – you can pre-save/pre-add it here.

Following on from debut track ‘Are You Awake?’, the upcoming single has been previewed at shows on Mayberry’s recent North American headline tour.

The gothic cover art for ‘Shame’ sees the singer sporting a silver headpiece while looking into what appears to be a smashed mirror. Additionally, Mayberry has shared a brief snippet of the tune on TikTok.

See both posts here:

Mayberry has showcased numerous as-yet-unreleased solo songs at her 2023 gigs including ‘Change Shapes’, ‘Bird’ and ‘Mantra’ (per Setlist.FM). She has also covered Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’, Adam Schlesinger’s ‘That Thing You Do’ and PJ Harvey’s ‘Down By The Water’.

Last month saw Mayberry perform a solo version of Chvrches’ “OG deep cut” ‘Lungs’ to mark the 10th anniversary of the synth-pop trio’s 2013 debut album, ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’.

The UK and European leg of Mayberry’s 2023 tour is set to begin in Glasgow tonight (October 5), with further dates scheduled for Birmingham (6), Manchester (8) and London (9).

You can find any remaining tickets for the shows here (UK), and here (EU).

Chvrches recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of ‘Bones’ by sharing new versions of their first two singles and hosting a live premiere of one of their 2013 concerts.

A special reissue of the album, including the previously unheard song ‘Manhattan’, will also be released next Friday (October 13) via Glassnote (pre-order here).

Details of a potential full-length solo record from Mayberry have yet to be revealed.