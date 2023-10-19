Watch Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry cover Depeche Mode’s ‘Personal Jesus’

Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry covered Depeche Mode at one of her recent solo shows – check out the footage below.

The Scottish singer-songwriter played a rendition of the synth-pop trio’s 1989 classic single ‘Personal Jesus’ during her headline gig at the Rock Café venue in Prague on Tuesday night (October 17).

Mayberry and her backing band’s take on the tune served as the penultimate track of her 10-song set.

You can watch a fan-shot video of the performance here:

Chvrches have previously supported Depeche Mode on tour and spoken about their love for the group.

Mayberry is currently out on the European leg of her 2023 solo headline tour, which visited the UK earlier this month. In a four-star review of her show at London’s Koko, NME wrote: “The Chvrches frontwoman shines alone as she delivers a short but sharp showcase of her solo era.”

The tour has also seen the singer cover the likes of Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’, The 1975’s ‘Paris’, Texas’ ‘Say What You Want’ and PJ Harvey’s ‘Down By The Water’.

Elsewhere, she performed a solo version of Chvrches’ “OG deep cut” ‘Lungs’ in Toronto to mark the 10th anniversary of the trio’s 2013 debut studio album, ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’.

Additionally, the singer-songwriter has showcased numerous as-yet-unreleased solo tracks at this year’s gigs including ‘Change Shapes’, ‘Bird’ and ‘Mantra’, as well as her recent singles ‘Are You Awake?’ and ‘Shame’.

Mayberry spoke to NME this month about her decision to go solo, the “freedom” to write from a purely female perspective away from Chvrches, and what to expect from her yet-to-be-announced debut album.