Chvrches on the rumours they’re writing music for ‘Death Stranding 2’

Chvrches have responded to speculation that they could be involved with the soundtrack to Death Stranding 2.

The Scottish trio were behind the title track to Hideo Kojima’s 2019 game Death Stranding, with Bring Me The Horizon, The S.L.P., Major Lazer and Khalid also contributing songs to its companion album, ‘Timefall’.

Back in January, Chvrches were pictured hanging out with Kojima before appearing on a recent edition of his Brain Structure podcast. The game designer was asked during the episode whether there was more to come from him and Chvrches in the future.

“It would be nice if we could make something work,” Kojima responded. “I wanna do something different, something no one has done before. Having one song in the game is expected, right? So what if we had [Chvrches] make like 100 songs or something?”

During a new interview, NME asked synth player Martin Doherty if the group were working with Kojima again. “I mean, we’re available,” he said. “There’s nothing formal yet. We’ve talked [and] we’ve hinted heavily at each other that we would both like to collaborate again.”

Doherty continued: “There’s sort of a dance going on right now. I don’t want to be rejected by all out saying, ‘Can we be on the game please?’ and [Kojima] says no. But I don’t know.

“We’re continuing to build a really special relationship with Hideo. And I think we get him and I think he gets us. If the call comes in to do more then of course, we’ll be there in a second.”

The band also spoke to NME about their new one-off single ‘Over‘, progress on other new material, and plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album.

You can see Chvrches’ current 2023 UK tour dates below, and purchase tickets here. The band were also last week announced for the Glastonbury 2023 line-up.

JUNE

9 – Rock City, Nottingham

10 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

11 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

12 – Fat Sam’s, Dundee

Last year, Chvrches’ Iain Cook and fellow Glaswegian musician and producer Scott Paterson formerly of Sons & Daughters launched new project, Protection – sharing debut single ‘Still Love You’ and telling NME about getting together and what’s to come.

“When you’re starting a new project, it’s very much like feeling out the boundaries of what we can and want to do,” said Cook. “Listening back, we found there weren’t many boundaries but a lot of connective tissue between the songs. If you were to ask me what it was, I don’t think I could tell you.”