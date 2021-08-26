CHVRCHES return to ‘The Tonight Show’ for ‘Good Girls’ performance

CHVRCHES were the musical guest on the most recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing latest single ‘Good Girls’.

The performance, which aired last night, begins with with a tracking shot of the horizon before honing in on a small television. Vocalist Lauren Mayberry can be seen on the screen, before appearing in-person and moving to a new location in front of the rest of the band to complete the performance.

Watch the performance below:

The performance marked the fourth time CHVRCHES have appeared on The Tonight Show in their career. They made their debut on the program in 2014, performing ‘Recover’. They then returned a year later to perform ‘Leave a Trace’, before returning in 2020 to perform the song ‘Forever’.

‘Good Girls’ is the third single to be lifted from the band’s fourth studio album ‘Screen Violence’, set for release this Friday (August 27). It joins ‘He Said She Said’ and ‘How Not to Drown’, the latter of which features The Cure‘s Robert Smith as a guest vocalist. The song was also given an accompanying music video, directed by Scott Kiernan.

‘Good Girls’ was also recently remixed by horror director John Carpenter, with CHVRCHES remixing his composition ‘Turning the Bones’ in exchange.