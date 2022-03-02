CHVRCHES and The Cure’s Robert Smith win Best Song By A UK Artist at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

CHVRCHES and Robert Smith of The Cure have won Best Song By A UK Artist at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for their collaboration ‘How Not To Drown’.

They beat Charli XCX (‘Good Ones’), PinkPantheress (‘Just For Me’), Sam Fender (‘Seventeen Going Under’) and Wet Leg (‘Chaise Longue’) to win the award.

“Thanks very much! We never get prizes for anything, so this is really amazing,” CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry said on the podium after collecting the award from presenter Jehnny Beth.

She then thanked Smith for collaborating with them and added: “The world is a massive fucking fire at the moment, so it’s nice to think about tunes.”

CHVRCHES and Smith are also due to perform ‘How Not To Drown’ live together for the first time later in the award show at O2 Academy Brixton.

‘How Not To Drown’ appeared on Chvrches’ 2021 album ‘Screen Violence’, which NME pronounced their “best album yet” in a four-star review. In an NME cover story last year, the band explained how the collaboration came together, with member Martin Doherty saying: “You could have offered me a collaboration with anyone living or dead – fucking Prince, fucking Beethoven – I would still choose Robert Smith.”

‘How Not To Drown’ is also nominated for Best Song In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. CHVRCHES have also received nods for Best Band From The UK Supported By Pizza Express and Best Band In The World.

Others due to perform at the ongoing BandLab NME Awards 2022 include Rina Sawayama, BERWYN and Bring Me The Horizon, who will close the show.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.