Chvrches share cover of ‘The Lost Boys’ theme ‘Cry Little Sister’ from new Netflix film

Chvrches have covered the iconic theme music from The Lost Boys for a new Netflix film – listen to the Scottish trio’s take on ‘Cry Little Sister’ below.

The band’s version of the Gerard McMann track appears on the soundtrack of the new film Nightbooks, which is released today (September 15).

Speaking about taking on the cover, the band said: “We were so excited to work on this project as we are big fans of everyone involved.

“Cinema — horror in particular — has always been a big part of Chvrches behind the scenes. We have talked about covering ‘Cry Little Sister’ for years and this seemed like the perfect moment to do it.”

Listen to Chvrches’ new cover below:

A synopsis for Nightbooks reads: “Scary story fan Alex must tell a spine-tingling tale every night, or stay trapped with his new friend in a wicked witch’s magical apartment forever.”

Chvrches released their own horror movie-inspired album, ‘Screen Violence’, last month. Reviewing the record, NME called it the trio’s “best album yet,” writing: “For all the doom and gloom that living in our digital world brings, it’s not all bad, as ‘Screen Violence’ shows.

“After all, without our devices, apps and screens, this record wouldn’t exist and, given that it’s Chvrches’ best effort yet and a glimmeringly great addition to 2021’s cultural highlights, that would be a travesty.”

Watch the band’s exclusive track-by-track guide to the album for NME above.