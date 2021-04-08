Chynna’s new song ‘burnout’ released on one-year anniversary of her death

A new song by Chynna, titled ‘burnout’, has been released to mark the one-year anniversary of her death.

The rapper and model was found dead of an accidental drug overdose in her Philadelphia home last year on April 8. She was 25 years old.

A$AP Ferg and Joey Bada$$ collaborator Kirk Knight produced ‘burnout’. Listen to it below:

This new track is the second song of Chynna’s to have been released since she passed. On what would have been her 26th birthday last year (August 19), her track ‘stupkid’ hit streaming services.

Since her passing, April 8 has been marked ‘Chynna Day’ in New York City, where she was based since 14 years old. To commemorate the day, a rally celebrating her life will be held at John V. Lindsay East River Park in New York.

Upon hearing of her passing, many artists, like Kehlani, Yung Baby Tate, Hudson Mohawke and her crew A$AP MOB, shared tributes on social media.

Speaking to Billboard in 2017, Chynna said her mixtape ‘Ninety’ was reflective of her struggles with addiction.

“A lot of it was written at the darkest times of my opiate use,” she said.

“I saw sides of myself that I otherwise would have never seen. They’re not sides that are particularly good, but sides that you need to see to know what you’re capable of.

“After I put it out, I got hit up a lot by kids and even other artists and homies who originally didn’t feel comfortable admitting they were going through the same things.”