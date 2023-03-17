Ciara claps back at the “selective outrage” over see-through Oscars dress

Ciara has responded to the controversy surrounding her see-through outfit for Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2023 afterparty.
At the afterparty, the R&B singer wore a black sheer halter dress with crystal details, designed by Dundas.
The singer, model and actress made light of the situation by making a TikTok to indirectly address the public outcry. In the video, she is covered from head-to-toe in a white sheet and reenacted her red carpet walk.
@ciara
Selective outrage 😭
She wrote “selective outrage” in the caption, calling out the hypocrisy and misogyny of the commenters.
Some Ciara’s detractors on social media claimed that she wasn’t dressed like a mother and wife but “like a single woman” – disrespecting her marriage to American footballer Russell Wilson.
Once again, for the fu*kery-enablers & excuse-makers in the back row…
Dressing is a sign of self- & family respect.
There is a proper way to behave & dress as a married woman.
Russell Wilson acts like a married man.
His wife Ciara acts (anf dresses) like a single woman. pic.twitter.com/Dz66gkywli
— Blk_Chauvinist (@Blk_Chauvinist) March 16, 2023
Her fans and others rallied around the ‘Level Up’ star, with one writing on TikTok: “Ciara’s Thought: ‘You happy now?!’”, another typed “P.E.T.T.Y. I love it !!!”.
She posted another revealing set of photos to her Instagram. The singer can be seen sporting a black leotard and high black heels, still not addressing the controversy. The caption promotes lyrics from a new track Ciara has teased on social media.
Most recently, she has teased a new song on her TikTok. Making a meme video, she can be heard lip-syncing to a lyric from the track: “Get that money, sis / Keep them on they tip”.
@ciara
POV: how you hype your girlfriend up after a break up 🍷 💰 ❤️👌🏽
In recent news, Ciara and Russell Wilson helped lead a prayer and worship session for nearly 300 incarcerated men during a surprise visit to Everglades Correctional Institution in Florida.