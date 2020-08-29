Ciara says Britney Spears was almost given her hit ‘Goodies’

Ciara has revealed that her career-defining hit ‘Goodies’ was almost given to Britney Spears before she topped the charts with it.

Speaking on the first episode of her newly launched Apple Music Hits show ‘Level Up Radio’, Ciara said that the Petey Pablo-assisted hit almost went to the ‘Toxic’ pop star after switching labels from Arista Records to Jive Records in the early 2000s.

“When I had this record, I knew that it was a very, very special record,” she said. “And I worked so hard on this record, and this industry can sometimes bring you incredible challenges. But unbeknownst to me… it was myself and a lot of the other artists on the Arista roster, we all went to Jive Records because changes were happening at Arista Records.

Advertisement

“When we went to Jive, I had this song ‘Goodies.’ I had to reaudition again, to be picked up and to be made a priority on the label. I did that, had a showcase, rocked it. Okay, boom, check.”

She continued: “But not knowing that behind the scenes, there was a conversation about this song being potentially taken from me and given to an artist like Britney Spears, who was on the same roster as me.

“I learned about the story later, but the crazy thing for me is that if I would’ve known about it then, I would have fought tooth and nail. It was because it’s a record that I actually was a part of creating. I was heavily involved in the writing side of it as well.”

Soon after its release in 2004, ‘Goodies’, which Ciara co-wrote with Sean Garrett and Lil’ Jon (who also produced it), as well as LaMarquis Jefferson, Craig Love and Zachary Wallace, landed at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100. It stayed their for seven weeks, becoming the longest-running number one debut single by a female artist on the chart since 1977.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Britney Spears‘ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has been named as the trustee for her older sister’s finances.

According to The Blast, new court documents show that Jamie Lynn, 29, has been named the trustee of ‘SJB Revocable Trust’, which was built to protect Britney’s finances.

Jamie Lynn’s appointment is reportedly to help ensure that Spears’ money goes to her two children, Sean and Jayden, should she pass away. Spears remains the ‘sole beneficiary’ of the trust while she’s alive.