Cigarettes After Sex announce concerts in Indonesia, Japan next year

Cigarettes After Sex have added concert dates in Indonesia and Japan on top of their Singapore appearance which is scheduled to take place in February 2023.

On Thursday (November 10), the American dream pop trio, also known as CAS, shared flyers of the shows in Jakarta, Tokyo, and Osaka on February 3, 7, and 8, respectively.

In Jakarta, CAS will be performing at the Econvention Hall Anchol, with ticket sales starting next week on November 16.

Entry for the concert in the Indonesian capital range between IDR850.000 and IDR1.250.000 and can be bought here.

On February 7, the band will be performing at the Spotify O-EAST live venue in Shibuya, Tokyo, and at the Umeda Quattro club in Osaka on February 8. However, the band has yet to share ticketing information for the shows in Japan.

The announcement on their stops in Indonesia and Japan comes within days of the band revealling that they would be returning to Singapore on February 1.

Aside from their stop in Singapore, CAS has recently been added to Lollapalooza’s expansion in India next year, where they are expected to join the likes of Imagine Dragons and The Strokes.

The inaugural edition of the American festival in India will be taking place at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 28 and 29, and will feature Greta Van Fleet, Diplo, Japanese Breakfast, GOT7 member Jackson Wang, and more.

The band’s latest single ‘You’re All I want’ was released in 2020, following their sophomore album ‘Cry’ in 2019, and their self-titled debut album in 2017.