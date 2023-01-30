Cigarettes After Sex announce Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong concerts this July

Cigarettes After Sex have announced concerts in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Hong Kong this July.

The concert in Hong Kong will take place on July 10 at the Star Hall. Tickets will go on sale at 10am local time on Thursday (February 2) and can be purchased here. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

The Malaysia concert – announced on Monday (January 30) – is set to take place on July 15 at Zepp KL. Tickets are set to go on Friday (February 3) at 11am local time via ticket2u.com.my. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

The announcement of Cigarette After Sex’s show in Kuala Lumpur comes just a day before the band are set to perform the first of two nights in Singapore. Following the Singapore concerts on January 31 and February 1, the band will then head to Jakarta, Indonesia for a show on February 3 before performing in Tokyo on February 7 and Osaka on February 8.

Cigarettes After Sex’ most recent release came in the form of their 2020 single ‘You’re All I Want’, which followed their 2019 sophomore album ‘Cry’. The album included their previously released singles ‘Falling In Love’ and ‘Heavenly’, but did not feature their 2018 singles ‘Neon Moon’ and ‘Crush’.

The group released their self-titled debut album in 2017. The 10-track LP included all their previously released material except the tracks from their 2012 EP ‘EP I.’ and the subsequent 2015 comeback single ‘Affection’.