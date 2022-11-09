Cigarettes After Sex announce Singapore concert for February 2023

Cigarettes After Sex are set to return to Singapore in 2023 for a concert this February.

The American dream pop group will perform at the Capitol Theatre this February 1 in their first concert in the Lion City since their previous visit in 2018 for the Neon Lights festival. Pre-sales will begin on November 10 from 10am to 11.59am local time accessible via an exclusive link from organiser NowLive Asia’s mailing list, with general public sales beginning on November 11 at 10am local time.

Tickets will be sold at SGD108 each. Get your tickets here.

In addition to their Singapore concert, the band were also recently added to the lineup of Lollapalooza’s expansion into India next year. Cigarettes After Sex are set to join Imagine Dragons and The Strokes at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 28 and 29 for the inaugural edition of Lollapalooza India, which will also feature Greta Van Fleet, Diplo, Japanese Breakfast and GOT7 member Jackson Wang among others.

Phase 1 tickets are now available via BookMyShow, with General Admission tickets priced at Rs8,999. VIP tickets are available ranging from Rs19,999 to Rs64,999.

Cigarettes After Sex’ most recent release came in the form of their 2020 single ‘You’re All I Want’, which followed their 2019 sophomore album ‘Cry’. The album included their previously released singles ‘Falling In Love’ and ‘Heavenly’, but did not feature their 2018 singles ‘Neon Moon’ and ‘Crush’.

The group released their self-titled debut album in 2017. The 10-track LP included all their previously released material except the tracks from their 2012 EP ‘EP I.’ and the subsequent 2015 comeback single ‘Affection’.