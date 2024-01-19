Cignature to continue as a six-member group without Belle

K-pop art Cignature has addressed plans for its future with member Belle set to join the upcoming girl group, UNIS.

Earlier this week, Belle won a spot on the upcoming K-pop girl group UNIS after ranking eighth on the South Korean reality TV singing competition, Universe Ticket. The group are expected to be active for two-and-a-half years.

In response to her spot in the new group, her agency C9 Entertainment has addressed the future of Cignature, saying that the act have been “reorganised into a 6-member system” for the duration of Belle’s tenure in UNIS, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

“They released their fourth mini-album in August 2023, achieving their best performance since debut, while diversifying individual activities for each member,” the agency added. “Currently, the members are diligently preparing for the release of [their] next album and will soon return with new music.”

Cignature’s last project was their August 2023 mini-album ‘Us in the Summer’, which featured the single ‘Smooth Sailing’. That release did not include involvement by Belle, due to her involvement in Universe Ticket.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude once again to all the fans who love Cignature and Belle<” C9 Entertainment added in their statement. “We assure you that we will spare no effort in providing the best support for Cignature and Belle to meet you through various activities in the future.”

In other K-pop news, K-pop girl group IVE have released their new single ‘All Night’, a collaboration with American rapper Saweetie. The song is a remake of Icona Pop‘s hit 2013 song of the same name.