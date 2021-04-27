Cignature’s Ye Ah and Sunn terminate contracts with agency, leave group

Two members of rookie girl group Cignature have left the K-pop act and terminated their contracts with J9 Entertainment.

The agency announced today (April 27) that members Ye Ah and Sunn have left the girl group. It added that the members had stated their intentions to “no longer be active as Cignature members” back in March, although the company did not give a specific reason for their depatures.

“So we terminated the exclusive contract without any condition after consultation with Ye Ah and Sunn as well as their parents,” J9 Entertainment said. “We sincerely apologise for informing this sad note to the fans who are waiting for Cignature’s comeback.”

Cignature made their debut as a seven-member group in February 2020 with the single ‘Nun Nu Nan Na’, followed by their first mini-album ‘Listen and Speak’ in September of the same year. The girl group were in the middle of preparations to release new music before Ye Ah and Sunn’s depatures. It’s currently unknown if those plans have been affected.

Prior to their debut with Cignature, Ye Ah and Sunn were part of the ten-member C9 Entertainment girl group Good Day. The act only released one project, 2017’s ‘All Day Good Day’, before they went on hiatus. The group eventually disbanded in 2019.

Ye Ah and Sunn are the latest K-pop idols to leave their agencies in recent weeks. Former gugudan members Mimi, Soyee and Nayoung announced their decision to leave Jellyfish Entertainment earlier this month.