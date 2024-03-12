Cillian Murphy, Robert DeNiro, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce partied at Madonna’s lavish Oscars afterparty

Cillian Murphy, Robert DeNiro, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and more partied at Madonna’s lavish Oscars afterparty following the ceremony.

Taking place on Sunday March 10 after the Academy Awards ceremony, the pop icon hosted an exclusive and exuberant party to celebrate the night. Simply titled “The Party”, the event took place in the Hollywood Hills and saw the likes of Murphy, DeNiro, Swift, Kelce, Lily Gladstone, Jennifer Lawrence, Mathew McConaughey and more in attendance (per British Vogue).

The event was co-hosted by talent manager Guy Oseary at his home and supported by Italian luxury brand Gucci, who provided custom monogrammed travel duffles from their new Valigeria Fluo collection instead of goodie bags.

The 96th Academy Awards saw Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer win the trophies for Best Director, Best Picture, Best Actor for Murphy’s performance, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Best Original Score, Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing.

Murphy dedicated his acceptance speech to “peacemakers everywhere”, while Downey Jr. delivered a humorous speech touching on his “terrible childhood” and his past as a “snarling rescue pet”. The victories marked the first Oscars win for both actors.

Elsewhere, Cardi B recently joined Madonna on stage during the final show of her five-night run in Los Angeles as part of the pop icon’s ‘Celebration’ tour. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper took to the stage alongside the pop icon as her celebrity guest judge for the ‘Vogue’ dance-off, which occurs at all of her shows.

As for Swift and Kelce, the pop singer recently performed a series of Eras tour shows at the National Stadium in Singapore with Kelce in attendance. The gigs were set to boost Singapore’s GDP by over $200million (£155million).