Circa Waves’ Kieran Shudall launches “experimental” solo project, Ven

Circa Waves frontman Kieran Shudall has launched a new solo project, Ven – listen to first single ‘H8 Lovin’ below.

Taking to Twitter this week (November 24), Shudall told fans he’d been “writing lots of really personal and electronically experimental music” since the release of Circa Waves’ surprise EP ‘Sadder Happier’ in May.

“I finally feel like now is a good time to put it out,” he said, “and I’m SO f*ckin excited to show you all. It’s called VEN.” He added that further announcements would be made via the project’s new social media pages.

Hey! Kieran here. I’ve been writing lots of really personal and electronically experimental music. I finally feel like now is a good time to put it out and I’m SO f*ckin excited to show you all. It’s called VEN (@vensounds). pic.twitter.com/iznwVq9FIF — CIRCA WAVES (@CircaWaves) November 24, 2020

Advertisement

‘H8 Lovin’, which was self-produced and self-recorded, begins with the lines: “I lost the colour in my cheeks/ I lost five pounds in a week/ They say that misery loves company/ But I disagree“.

“It’s headphone music for introverts,” Shudall explained of Ven in a press release. “An atmospheric world to lose yourself in. A kind of brutally honest look into my thoughts.”

Despite embarking on a solo project, the frontman has assured fans that he’s “still writing Circa Waves bangers”, with the band having released their latest album ‘Sad Happy’ back in March.

Advertisement

Circa Waves are set to take the record out on the road in 2021 after they were forced to postpone the original UK dates due to the pandemic.

“It’s mad to release an album in March and not get to play the songs till a whole year later, but just think how much it’s gunna fuckin go off,” the group said over the summer. “Hold onto your tickets. These will undoubtedly be the most ridiculous Circa Waves shows ever. I for one can’t fucking wait!!!”