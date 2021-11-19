Circarama announce departure of frontman Jugo Djarot

Indonesian psych-rock band Circarama have announced the departure of their long-serving frontman, Jugo Djarot.

In an Instagram post today (November 19), the band stated that after an amicable split, Djarot is no longer in Circarama. There are no hard feelings between them, the band wrote, and their friendship of nine years will not change.

Djarot shared the post in an Instagram story, adding that the band will be “forever in my heart”.

Djarot served as the band’s vocalist and founding member since its inception in 2012. He last appeared with Circarama in a livestream performance for concert series Nadaria Senja last month (October 28).

Watch Circarama perform their last set with Djarot below from the 8:31 mark:

With Djarot, Circarama issued their debut album ‘Plasticine Jewel’ in 2017 via independent label Helat Tubruk.

They then released a two-track EP titled ‘Perjaka’ in 2019 and ‘No Tomorrow’ in 2020, the latter a track in the Kolibri Rekords compilation album ‘City Rockdown’.

Last year, their tracks ‘Long Gone’ and ‘Sweet Shining’ received new remix treatments by producer Pemuda Sinarmas.

In August, Jugo Djarot launched his new project Tender Shoots, an indie rock duo formed with Omar Prazhari. They released their debut single ‘Alive Again’ via Kolibri Rekords in August.

Circarama currently consists of Teuku Rifaldi (bass), Faiz Mochamad (guitars), and Eki Yuda Sena (drums). There is no news yet if the band will fill Djarot’s spot with a new member.