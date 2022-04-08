City ROARS! Festival announces first Malaysia line-up: Shelhiel, Nice Stupid Playground, Seven Collar T-Shirt and more

The cross-border City ROARS! Festival in Malaysia and Taiwan has announced the first line-up of performers for its third edition in Kuala Lumpur this May.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

The festival unveiled five acts on social media on Thursday evening (April 7): pop artist Shelhiel, Borneo indie rock veterans Nice Stupid Playground, pop-punk group Hacktick!, and progressive rockers Seven Collar T-shirt.

The acts taking the stage for the one-day event on May 28 also include math rock trio Dirgahayu, who are marking their return to live shows after a four-year hiatus. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The wait is over! 🔊After two-year hiatus, we are back with a fully local line-up! City ROARS! Festival is set for 28… Posted by City Roars Festival on Thursday, April 7, 2022

City ROARS! will be taking place in Kuala Lumpur on May 28 between 3pm and 11pm, with a total of 10 Malaysian acts performing in an indoor venue which has yet to be announced.

The event will also run concurrently in concert venue Zepp in New Taipei. The first wave of Taiwanese musicians performing there – announced by local organisers and label Emerge Music in mid-March – include Icyball, Night Keepers, Winni & Onsen Tamago, No Nonsense Collective, and Chih Siou.

The festival will be a hybrid event with live-streamed performances by Malaysian and Taiwanese artists via web-conferencing platform Gather Town.

Early bird tickets were made available on April 7 and can be bought here for RM60 until April 21.

Advertisement

Despite scaling down from its last event in January 2020, City ROARS! promises “the same vibe” as its previous outdoor and multi-stage setup.

“After two years of pandemic life, we finally get to do this for real!” the festival’s organiser Mak Wai Ho told NME in an email.

Debuting in 2019, City ROARS! Festival is jointly organised by Kuala Lumpur-based promoter Soundscape Records, Dong Tai Du and Emerge Music as an international collaboration that celebrates and promotes independent artists and music from all over Asia.

“The festival was born out of a wish to bring together indie artists from all over Asia, to bridge the gap between different cultures and countries,” Mak said.

“But during these difficult times, it seems even more important than ever to celebrate our own music, our local acts, to bring them back and ensure their voices are heard.”

The festival will also feature workshops and activities including an art market.

The festival’s previous showcase at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centrre in 2020 featured Japanese hardcore band envy, Taiwan’s Astro Bunny, I Mean Us, and Hero in Band, Singapore’s Amateur Takes Control, as well as Malaysian acts The Venopian Solitude, Deepset, Lust, and Euseng Seto & Kent Lee, among others.