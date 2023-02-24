City ROARS! announces Malaysia festival lineup featuring The Filters, Loko and more

Joint Malaysian and Taiwanese festival City ROARS! has announced the lineup for its fourth Malaysian edition, scheduled to take place in April.

The Kuala Lumpur edition of the festival, which will be taking place between April 29 and 30, will be taking place in two locations: KLPAC on its first day, and Zepp KL the day after. Thus far, the festival has announced math rock quartet The Filters, post-rock act Damn Dirty Apes, alternative rock bands Loko and Muck, math rock trio Dirgahayu, psych rockers Pitahati, electronic outfit Wobbebong and hardcore band Rect. The festival’s website reflects that more acts are expected to be announced.

Early bird tickets are currently available until March 20 in two forms, as single tickets costing RM118, and group tickets costing RM500. They can be purchased via CloudJoi’s official website.

In previous years, the Kuala Lumpur festival took place concurrently with an event in Taiwan, though details on the Taiwanese lineup have yet to be announced.

City ROARS! is co-organised by Kuala Lumpur-based promoters Soundscape Records and Dong Tai Du, alongside Taiwanese label Emerge Records. It held its first edition in 2019, which featured performances from envy, I Mean Us, Amateur Takes Control, Deepset and more.

In May 2022, the festival held its first edition after a hiatus in 2021, featuring a total of 10 Malaysian acts including Shelhiel, Lunadira, The Fatalis, Dirgahayu, Arvan, Babychair and more. The event featured live-streamed performances from the festival’s Taiwanese counterpart, featuring acts including Candy Star, Icyball, Night Keepers, Winni & Onsen Tamago and more.

City ROARS! Festival is the latest announcement of upcoming live music events in Malaysia, which include concerts from BLACKPINK, Muse, Honne, Eason Chan, and festivals including Kuala Lumpur’s Good Vibes Festival, featuring headliners The Strokes, The 1975 and The Kid LAROI.

The lineup for City ROARS! Festival 2023 in Kuala Lumpur is:

The Filters

Damn Dirty Apes

Loko

Dirgahayu

Muck

Pitahati

Wobbebong

Rect