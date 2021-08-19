CL builds anticipation in teaser for upcoming single ‘Spicy’

Singer and former 2NE1 member CL has dropped an exciting new teaser for her upcoming track.

At Midnight KST on August 19, the soloist uploaded a video titled ‘CL – SPICY – ENERGY, POWER, CHEMISTRY’ to her YouTube channel. The K-pop veteran is seen with her back turned to the camera, alongside a team of backup dancers as a powerful instrumental builds up in the background.

The clip abruptly goes silent just as the music seems to reach a drop, before the new single’s release date appears on-screen. CL’s ‘Spicy’ will be released on August 24 at 6pm KST.

Last week, the former 2NE1 member released a trailer and roadmap for her hotly-anticipated studio album ‘ALPHA’. Slated to arrive in October, the singer will be dropping the forthcoming ‘Spicy’, as well as an as-yet unnamed single in September ahead of the full release.

‘ALPHA’ will be CL’s debut full-length album, following her 2019 comeback project ‘In the Name Of Love‘. The record was initially slated for release in November 2020 but was delayed to make room for further improvements.

Last month, 88rising announced that CL would be leading the line-up of its upcoming 2021 Head In The Clouds Festival alongside NIKI, Rich Brian, and Joji. Set to take place on November 6 and 7 in Pasadena, California at Brookside at The Rose Bowl, a number of South Korean artists are set to perform at the event.

Apart from CL, Day6’s eaJ, Seori, DPR Ian, and DPR Live will also take the stage at the upcoming festival. Additionally, there will also be a showcase by Korean label Feel Ghood Music, featuring artists Tiger JK, Yoonmirae, Bizzy and BIBI.