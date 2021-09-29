CL unveils eccentric music video for ‘Lover Like Me’

CL has released the music video for ‘Lover Like Me’, the second single off her upcoming album ‘ALPHA’.

The edgy clip features shots of CL in a number of brightly coloured sets, including a room covered in sunflowers and blonde braids, similar to the ones the singer is wearing, as well as a red-tinted studio full of vintage television sets.

“I just got to let you know / If you’re gonna let me go / You will never ever find another lover like me / No lover like me,” she sings on the pre-chorus before the beat drops.

Advertisement

CL co-wrote ‘Lover Like Me’ alongside Korean rapper Nafla and British singer-songwriter Anne Marie. She also worked with Cleo Tighe on the track, who previously collaborated with pop acts such as Charli XCX, Zedd, Little Mix and more.

‘Lover Like Me’ is the second single from CL’s upcoming full-length album ‘ALPHA’, following ‘Spicy’. The record, which arrives on October 22, was originally scheduled for release in November 2020 but was later revealed to have been delayed to make room for further improvements.

During an interview with W Korea in June, the singer explained that she postponed the record’s release after realising that “there were a lot of things I needed to experience in order to learn”.

The former 2NE1 member was also recently spotted at the 2021 Met Gala, gracing the red carpet as one of the first two female K-pop singers to score an invite to the event, alongside BLACKPINK’s Rosé.