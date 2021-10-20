CL returns with chic music video for ‘Tie A Cherry’

CL has dropped a music video for her new single ‘Tie A Cherry’, from her newly released debut full-length album ‘ALPHA’.

‘Tie A Chery’ was co-written by CL and South Korean rapper Sokodomo, and produced by Nick Lee and SOFTSERVEBOY. The latter producer has also worked on other recent K-pop releases for ENHYPEN with ‘Tamed-Dashed’ and NCT 127 with ‘The Rainy Night’, among others.

The new song, which dropped with a captivating accompanying video treatment, was released alongside CL’s first studio album ‘ALPHA’ earlier today (October 20). ‘Tie A Cherry’ is the fifth track off ‘ALPHA’ to receive a music video.

Advertisement

‘ALPHA’ features a total of 11 tracks, including the singles, ‘Spicy’ and ‘Lover Like Me’, that were released in the past two months. The album also includes ‘5 STAR’ and ‘HWA’, two songs that were released in 2020 before the record was delayed.

The record was originally scheduled to arrive in November 2020 but was later revealed to have been delayed to make room for further improvements. During an interview with W Korea in June, the singer explained that she postponed the record’s release after realising that “there were a lot of things I needed to experience in order to learn”.

In a recent interview with NYLON, CL also shared that she hoped her album would “empower” other idols in K-pop. “[I want them] to be like, ‘Yes, you can continue doing this independently whether you decide to go to another label, however way it is’,” she added.

Advertisement

The former 2NE1 member was also recently spotted at the 2021 Met Gala, gracing the red carpet as one of the first two female K-pop singers to score an invite to the event, alongside BLACKPINK’s Rosé.