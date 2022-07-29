CL to perform at We The Fest this September

2NE1’s CL has been announced as a performer for this year’s edition of We The Fest in Jakarta, Indonesia in September.

CL’s addition to the lineup was announced on Friday (July 29) via social media. A confirmed date or slot for CL’s performance has yet to be announced, with the festival running from September 23 to 25.

Advertisement

CL’s surprise announcement follows the addition of Jackson Wang earlier this week. Both artists were not included in the multi-genre festival’s phase one lineup, which dropped two weeks ago. Australian dance duo Bag Raiders have also been added to the lineup since its initially announcement two weeks ago.

CL – who apart from her standout solo career – is known for her time in Korean girl ground 2NE1. The group, which disbanded in 2016, made headlines earlier this year when CL reunited the group for a special performance during her Coachella set.

As a solo artist, CL most recently released her debut album ‘Alpha’ in October 2021. It features hit tracks like ‘SPICY’, ‘HWA’ and ‘5 STAR’.

which features the likes of Beabadoobee, Oh Wonder, R3HAB, Pink Sweats, Snakehips, Shallou, Surf Mesa, Raisa, Tulus, Afgan, Dewa 19 ft. Ello, Isyana Sarasvati, Lyodra, Bilal Indrajaya, Gangga, Hondo, Pamungkas, Perunggu, Sore, The Adams and Zack Tabudlo.

More acts are set to be announced in the coming weeks. We The Fest is slated to take place from September 23 to September 25 at the GBK Sports Complex in Senayan, Jakarta.

Tickets to We The Fest 2022 are now on sale and can be purchased here for local festival attendees. International ticketing – which is typically available about a month before the festival takes place – has yet to be announced.

The current lineup for We The Fest 2022 is:

Advertisement

CL

Jackson Wang

Bag Raiders

Beabadoobee

Oh Wonder

R3HAB

Pink Sweats

Shallou

Snakehips

Surf Mesa

Afgan

Raisa

Isyana Sarasvati

Dewa 19 ft. Ello

Lyodra

Tulus

Bilal Indrajaya

Gangga

Hondo

Pamungkas

Perunggu

Sore

The Adams

Zack Tabudlo