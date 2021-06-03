Clairo announces new single ‘Blouse’ coming next week

Clairo has announced that she will be debuting a new single called ‘Blouse’ on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon next week.

The singer-songwriter (real name Claire Cottrill) took to Instagram this afternoon (June 3) to share the news, writing: “I’ll be performing my song ‘Blouse’ on @fallontonight next week.”

The performance will take place on Thursday (June 10) and will be her first new music since January’s ‘Just For Today’, a song she wrote to address depression and mental health.

“Not sure about you, but my mental health has taken a major dip since quarantine started,” Clairo said of the track at the time.

“At times I feel like I’ve never felt worse. New medication, hotlines, and one scheduled appointment with a psychiatrist later and I’m feeling more like myself again. I wrote this last night and i feel there’s no real reason I should hold onto it. Hope you enjoy the song and Joanie’s squeaks. Thank you.”

Before that in October, the Georgia-born, Massachusetts-raised musician shared the first two songs from her new band Shelly.

The new project features the solo artist, Phoebe Bridgers’ new signing Claud, and their friends Josh Mehling and Noa Frances Getzug.

“My best friends and I made a band and put out an A/B side – ‘Steeeam’ and ‘Natural’,” Clairo wrote on Instagram. “We created everything during quarantine in LA, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta. Hope you check it & enjoy.”

The songs followed a series of covers from Clairo last year, including her take on The Strokes’ ‘I’ll Try Anything Once’. Her version of the 2005 b-side featured Jake Passmore from the London band SCORS.

The star has also shared a handful of demos in 2020, kickstarting the year with ‘february 15, 2020 london, uk’ and ‘Everything I Know’.