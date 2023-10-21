Clairo releases new track ‘Lavender’ to raise aid funds for Gaza

Clairo has shared a new demo recording titled ‘Lavender’ via Bandcamp, with all proceeds from its sales going towards Doctors Without Borders. Listen to the track here.

The stripped-back, DIY track finds the Massachusetts musician strumming an acoustic guitar over a warm, intimately fuzzy ambience. “When I’m with you, I’ll be alright/No one beats you, baby,” she sings.

The track is available to be purchased for $1, exclusively through her Bandcamp page. Clairo also posted a link to Doctors Without Borders’ site, linking directly to a message from the charity’s International President Dr. Christos Christou.

“Mass killing of civilians is sickening and must be condemned in all possible terms. Horrific violence has been wreaked over the last 10 days,” reads the message. “Unconditional humanity needs to be restored in Gaza. The indiscriminate bombing must stop. The egregious level of collective punishment currently being meted out on the people of Gaza must end.”

In April this year, the musician shared ‘For Now’ on the same platform, with profits for that track also given to charity – in that case the Black trans-led collective For the Gworls and the gun safety group Everytown.

In September, Clairo shared her cover of ‘My Love Mine All Mine’, a track from Mitski’s latest album ’The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We’. Clairo described the original as “one of the most beautiful songs I’ve heard in a while”.

Also last month, the singer joined French band Phoenix on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City, perfoming a version of their song ‘After Midnight’. That track first appeared on Phoenix’s 2022 album ‘Alpha Zulu’.

In April, Clairo teamed up with Beabadoobee on a new version of the latter’s song ‘Glue Song’, with Clairo adding her own verse. Clairo had previously brought Beabadoobee on tour with her as support when touring her debut album ‘Immunity’.

Clairo’s most recent album was 2021’s ‘Sling’. In a five-star review, NME said, “Both musically and lyrically, this is Clairo doing what she does best – crafting gorgeous jewels that help you make sense of your own world, one step at a time.”