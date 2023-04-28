9m88, MIXER and more announced for Singapore’s CLANG克浪! festival this June

Singaporean festival organisers 24Owls have announced their next festival, the Chinese indie music affair CLANG克浪!.

Announced today (April 28) via their social media accounts, 24Owls confirmed the festival’s venue, performance line-up, ticketing details and more.

The single-day festival, set to take place on June 17, will be held at the Pasir Panjang Power Station, where organisers 24Owls last held the Alex Blake Charlie Sessions in February.

CLANG克浪! will feature performances from the likes of MIXER, Wonfu, 9m88, Sweet John, Night Keepers and Easy Weeds. It will also notably feature Japanese band Iruka Porisu.

Tickets to the CLANG克浪! music festival are bring priced at SGD$135 for General Admission passes, $115 for Student Concession GA passes and $150 at the door. Tickets to the festival are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The performance line-up for CLANG克浪! music festival is:

MIXER

Wonfu

9m88

Sweet John

Night Keepers

Iruka Porisu

Easy Weeds

Prior to CLANG克浪! music festival, 24Owls last held the returning Alex Blake Charlie Sessions on February 25. That female-led festival featured performances from the likes of Soccer Mommy, Didi Han, Ichiko Aoba, Thuy, Luna Li, Deb Never, Coming Up Roses and more.

NME‘s Karen Gwee gave the festival a three-star review, writing: “As Singapore’s live music scene recalibrates post-pandemic, the Alex Blake Charlie Sessions finds itself in a moment of opportunity even despite the fiercely competitive market: with few competitors around and active at the moment, it could well become the country’s music festival of choice for the indie set. Its 2023 event was a smooth return – here’s hoping the festival finds its spark.”