Clara Benin announces new EP ‘fragments’, shares tracklist

Filipino indie singer-songwriter Clara Benin has announced her upcoming EP ‘fragments’.

Benin shared the news on Instagram with a handwritten tracklist. The EP will comprise four tracks: ‘fragments’, ‘Sweet Nothings’, and two versions of her previous single ‘Wine’, with one featuring Charlie Lim. According to the post caption, the four-song release will arrive on November 27.

The EP will also include Benin’s popular song ‘Araw’t Gabi’, which she officially released in October.

Originally released in 2014, ‘Araw’t Gabi’ was written and recorded for the official soundtrack for Jay Abello’s indie film Red. Sung entirely in Filipino, ‘Araw’t Gabi’ was produced by Fran ‘theRingmaster’ Lorenzo, who also has credits on ‘Wine’.

Benin had earlier described the almost five-minute song as an “acoustic ballad that depicts the cinematic contrast of the beginning and end of young love.”

In May, the singer released the single ‘It’s Okay’, followed by a newly-recorded version of ‘Wine’, an old fan favourite.

Last October, the artist also released her second EP ‘I Rose Up Slowly’, a follow-up to the 2015 debut ‘Riverchild’. Her debut album, ‘Human Eyes’, arrived in 2014.

In January, Benin won the Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance Of The Year award for ‘I Rose Up Slowly’ at the 5th Wish Music Awards, hosted by Manila radio station Wish 107.5.