Clara Benin officially releases acoustic ballad ‘Araw’t Gabi’

Filipino indie singer-songwriter Clara Benin has finally officially released the song ‘Araw’t Gabi’.

Originally released in 2014, ‘Araw’t Gabi’ was written and recorded for the official soundtrack for Jay Abello’s indie film Red. The almost five-minute track, which is sung entirely in Filipino, was produced by Fran ‘theRingmaster’ Lorenzo, who also helmed Benin’s previous single ‘Wine’.

In a press release, ‘Araw’t Gabi’ is described as an “acoustic ballad that depicts the cinematic contrast of the beginning and end of young love”.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Araw’t Gabi’ below:

‘Araw’t Gabi’ is the third track Benin has released in recent months. In May, the singer released the song ‘It’s Okay’, and in August followed up with ‘Wine’ – a newly recorded version of an old fan favourite. Both songs were sung in English, while the former was produced by Benin herself.

In an Instagram statement about ‘It’s Okay’, Benin said that she wrote, recorded and mixed it at home, and that the song was a reminder to “give yourself permission to take time to process what’s happening”. “It’s okay to take care of your heart, mind, and soul,” she added.

Last October, Benin released her second EP ‘I Rose Up Slowly’, the follow-up to her 2015 debut EP ‘Riverchild’. Her debut album ‘Human Eyes’ arrived in 2014.