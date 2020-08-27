Clara Benin releases newly-recorded version of fan favourite, ‘Wine’

After much anticipation, Clara Benin has released a newly recorded version of her song ‘Wine’.

The Filipino singer-songwriter has unveiled a new version of the beloved track, first written in 2014, for digital platforms. Stream it below.

Advertisement

The song is known as a fan favourite and staple on Benin’s concert setlists. Ithas also been covered by fellow Filipino artists Renzo Lumanog (vocalist/guitarist of Any Name’s Okay) and Keiko Necessario.

“I think people resonate with [‘Wine’] because it’s a romantic song about unrequited love,” Benin told Bandwagon Philippines. “What I love about this song is that it’s open to interpretation and you can easily make the story your own.”

Benin uploaded a live rendition of the track to YouTube in 2017, and has performed a version of it with Singaporean singer-songwriter Charlie Lim. Watch the former performance below.

This release of ‘Wine’ was originally scheduled for an earlier release date. “But after a lot of thinking and resting, I realised there’s no better time to release music than now,” she tells Bandwagon Philippines.

Advertisement

‘Wine’ follows Benin’s last single, ‘It’s Okay’, released on May 2, which she intended as an offering of commiseration during the height of the country’s lockdown.

“I wrote this song as a reminder to give yourself permission to take time to process what’s happening,” she wrote to fans on Facebook. “It’s okay to take care of your heart, mind, and soul. I hope this song helps you go through whatever it is you’re going through right in the here and now.”