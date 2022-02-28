Clara Benin taps into the healing vibe of ‘blink’ for Wish 107.5 Bus performance

Filipino folk singer-songwriter Clara Benin has performed her latest single ‘blink’ live on the Wish 107.5 Bus.

The video of the performance was released on Wish 107.5’s YouTube page last Friday (February 25) and features Benin accompanied only by her acoustic guitar and a backing track while evoking the “healing” vibes of her single to create a small island of peace amongst the cars racing by on their daily duties.

Watch Clara Benin’s live acoustic performance of ‘blink’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus below.

Benin released ‘blink’ late last year, featuring drums by multi-instrumentalist Gabba Santiago and production from electronic artist The Ringmaster. Benin also shared that the song was inspired by recollecting and reliving both peaceful and traumatic times in her life brought her sleepless nights.

“I particularly wanted this song to be a sonic journey that is metaphorical to one’s journey towards healing,” she said in a press statement at the time, adding that the process of writing the song had helped her resolve those thoughts.

The singer has previously said a music video for ‘blink’ would be released in February, but as of February 28, neither music video nor release date has materialised.

‘Blink’ was Benin’s second solo song of 2021, having previously released the Bahasa-written version of her 2015 ballad ‘Tila’ called ‘Suara Hati’. She was also featured on the songs ‘A Day At A Time’ with Singaporean singer Gentle Bones and ‘Closer Than Before’ with indie band Lola Amour last year.

In 2020, Benin released her “healing and cathartic” EP, ‘Fragments’. The EP notably featured a joint track with Singaporean singer-songwiter Charlie Lim.