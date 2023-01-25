Clark announces new album ‘Sus Dog’, executive produced by Thom Yorke

Hertfordshire electronic artist Clark has unveiled his 14th album, ‘Sus Dog’, which was executive produced by Thom Yorke (of Radiohead, Atoms For Peace and The Smile fame).

The album will be released on May 26 via Clark’s own label, Throttle Records. According to Spin, it’ll be Clark’s first album to have his own singing featured prominently. The lead single from ‘Sus Dog’, titled ‘Town Crank’ and released alongside the announcement, is the first song that features his vocals as a primary element.

Alongside his own singing, ‘Sus Dog’ will feature contributions from Yorke (on the song ‘Medicine’) and Anika (on the title track). In a statement of his own, Yorke said he and Clark had initially connected when the latter “wrote me to say he’d started singing, looking for feedback/advice or whatever, cuz it was kind of new shark-infested waters for him [sic].

“I’ve been into what he does for years, and I ended up being a kind of backseat driver as he pieced all the oddness of it together, which was fascinating. I wasn’t surprised to discover he came at singing and words through another door completely, which to me was the most interesting and exciting part.

“The first thing he sent me was him singing about being stuck between two floors and I was already sold. To me the way he approached it all wasn’t the usual singer songwriter guff thank god; it mirrored the way he approached all his composition and recording, but this time it had a human face. His face.”

Have a listen to ‘Town Crank’ below, then see the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Sus Dog’ (which you can also pre-order here).

1. ‘Alyosha’

2. ‘Town Crank’

3. ‘Sus Dog’ (featuring Anika)

4. ‘Clutch Pearlers’

5. ‘Over Empty Streets’

6. ‘Wedding’

7. ‘Forest’

8. ‘Dolgoch Tape’

9. ‘Bully’

10. ‘Dismissive’

11. ‘Medicine’ (featuring Thom Yorke)

12. ‘Ladder’

‘Sus Dog’ follows on from Clark’s 2022 album ‘05-10’. Later this year, he’ll celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his second album, ‘Empty The Bones Of You’, as well as the 10-year anniversary of his ‘Feast / Beast’ compilation album.

In Clark’s own words, ‘Sus Dog’ answers the question: “What would it sound like if The Beach Boys took MDMA and made a rave record?”

Meanwhile, Yorke recently took to the NPR office for a Tiny Desk concert with The Smile, where – alongside saxophonist Robert Stillman – they performed three songs from their debut album, ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’.