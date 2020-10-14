Claud announced as first act signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records

Claud has been confirmed as the first artist signed to Saddest Factory, Phoebe Bridgers‘ recently launched label imprint with Dead Oceans.

The 21-year-old, real name Claud Mintz, has also shared their first track ‘Gold’, which you can check out in full below.

Unveiling the track, Claud said: “‘Gold’ is about contradictions; an instructor attempting to teach a class of monsters proper manners so they can assimilate; a relationship getting so tired and so old that even gold starts to rust (which isn’t scientifically possible).”

Bridgers, who was announced last week as the CEO of the new label, says she plans to release music from across the music spectrum.

“The vision of the label is simple: good songs, regardless of genre,” Bridgers said.

In a subsequent interview with Billboard, Bridgers said that marketing music is her “secret passion”.

“I love thinking of bus bench ideas and Instagram filters and stuff. It’s very corporate of me, but I’m kind of obsessed,” she said.

She went to describe her role at the label as the go-between “from artist [brain] to corporate brain.”

Bridgers recently teamed up with Arlo Parks for BBC Radio 1’s ‘Piano Sessions’. Together the pair played Bridgers’ ‘Kyoto’ as well as offering up a cover of Radiohead‘s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’.