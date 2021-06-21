Claudia Barretto shares dreamy music video for ‘Nothing To Do’, featuring Curtismith

Filipino singer-songwriter Claudia Barretto has released ‘Nothing To Do’, a collaboration with hip-hop artist Curtismith.

On the three-minute outing, which marks her debut on record label Viva Records, Barretto tackles an R&B-inspired arrangement. Curtismith provides vocal harmonies and a rap verse as Barretto daydreams about spending time with a lover.

“At night when I feel so lost in feelings / My mind can’t forget the things you’re saying / I feel like making space for you,” she sings in a verse before leading into the song’s hook, “When there’s nothing to do / I just need me and you”.

The song received a music video, directed by Dominic Bakaert, which premiered on Friday evening (June 18).

In the video, Barretto cosies up to her onscreen partner, exchanging looks of affection and adoration while lying among clouds. Curtismith appears throughout the music video to rap atop a roof and in a car with Barretto.

Watch it below.

In a press conference promoting ‘Nothing To Do’, Barretto talked about the smooth process of writing the song with Curtismith – its lyrics, she said, only took 10 minutes to write.

“I think it worked out well,” she told NME. “It went by quickly because we were both being honest about what we wanted to do with the song, what we wanted to say. It’s that kind of honesty and clarity that I look for in collaborators.”

While Barretto has been making music for years, her Viva Records debut signals a new shift in sound and approach. Barretto plans to release more music later this year, “maybe another single and maybe an EP,” she teased.

“This is just the first of a few things that we have coming up,” she explained. “The past couple of months, I’ve actually been working on different songs, and experimenting with different genres.”

Barretto made her music debut in 2017 with single ‘Stay’, releasing a self-titled debut EP the following year via Universal Records.