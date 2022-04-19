Claudia teams up with Ffion for new single ‘Cellphone’

Malaysian singer-songwriter Claudia has released her collaborative single with Singaporean artist Ffion called ‘Cellphone’.

The track, produced by Malaysian producer Irwin Lim aka Irwinandfire, dropped on April 15 on all major streaming platforms. The song serves as a reminder to not pick up a call “when homeboy is trying to like geddit”, the duo wrote on Instagram.

In the lyrics of ‘Cellphone’, the duo take apart sweet words and broken promises shared only through text messages. “Why do I waste my time? / You promised the world but don’t give me a single sign / Don’t go and hit me up on my cellphone,” the singers croon.

Advertisement

A lyric video was launched for the track, featuring graphics of a red Nokia 3310. Watch it below:

‘Cellphone’ is Claudia’s second release this year, following another collaboration with rapper Asyraf Nasir and Irwinandfire titled ‘Feel Alive’.

The Malaysian artist – real name Claudia Tan – made her debut with the track ‘No Flavour’ in 2019. She soon followed this up with several collaborative efforts, including ‘Vaccine For A New Scene’ with producer MFMF. and Ean and Arnold of radio station Hitz FM 92.9 and ‘Bad Together’ with TY:DEL and Irwindandfire.

Meanwhile, ‘Cellphone’ marks Ffion’s return following her 2021 singles ‘Is It Cool?’ and ‘Want Want’.